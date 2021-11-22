Man charged with aggravated murder in connection to Big Stone Gap police officer’s death

(Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

WISE, Va. – A South Carolina man accused of killing a Big Stone Gap police officer has been charged with aggravated murder among 12 other charges.

Michael Donivan White, of Cross, South Carolina, is accused of shooting Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler early in the morning on Saturday, Nov. 13. Chandler died later that night from his injuries.

Virginia State Police said a grand jury indicted 33-year-old White on 13 counts. If he is convicted of aggravated murder, he could face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

White faces the following charges:

Aggravated murder

Felony murder

Possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance

Shooting in commission of possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute

Shooting in the commission of murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of committing aggravated murder

Possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony

Possession of ammunition by convicted of a felony

Brandish a firearm

Reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury

Discharge a firearm in a public place

Disorderly conduct

According to state police, White is scheduled for arraignment for the probation violation served by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

He is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation into Officer Chandler’s death remains ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contacts them at 276-228-3131 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.