Big Stone Gap, Va. police officer shot, injured

The police officer was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place shortly before 5 a.m. in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

VSP was called to the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Orr Street just outside the town limits of Big Stone Gap. A Town of Big Stone Gap police officer had been shot after responding to a residence on that street. The officer was taken to Norton Community Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Big Stone Gap Police Department, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

