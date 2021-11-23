Homestead holiday tradition continues with the arrival of its Christmas tree

A century-old holiday tradition is kicking off at the Homestead.

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – Monday marked the return of a century-old holiday tradition at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs.

10 News was there as crews set up the massive Christmas tree inside the Great Hall.

“For us, the holiday season is one of the highlights of the year, and in many ways, today was the beginning of our staff getting into the holiday spirit,” said Mark Spadoni, managing director at the Omni Homestead Resort.

The Homestead officially christened the day as “Tree Day,” and Spadoni mentioned how it’s even more special this year since people could watch the ceremony in person compared to 2020.

Visitors watched as the massive Christmas tree was pulled through the resort’s doors. People like young brothers, Tripp and Benny Stiles who were visiting the Homestead with their family, noticed that it’s not an easy task.

“I was a little worried when they came through the door because I heard a cracking noise... I thought the tree was going to snap or something, and I was like “Oh god, that ain’t gonna be good,” said Tripp.

With cheers and applause, the tree successfully made it through the doors in one piece.

“We all joked about how many people does it take to raise a Christmas tree,” Spadoni said. “Well, at the Homestead, it’s 25 people.

“When you see Christmas trees, you know it’s Christmastime,” Tripp said.