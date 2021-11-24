Heavy police presence, crime scene tape up at Southeast Roanoke apartment complex

There is a heavy police presence near a complex off Queen Anne Drive, not far from the Bennington Food Lion.

ROANOKE, Va. – Several Roanoke police cars are at an apartment complex in Southeast Roanoke.

The complex, off Queen Anne Drive, is not far from the Bennington Avenue Food Lion.

Authorities put crime scene tape up shortly after 5:50 p.m.

Roanoke police responding to a situation at an apartment complex in Southeast Roanoke on Nov. 24, 2021. (WSLS 10)

Dispatch told us that the call regarding what’s happening came in at 4:03 p.m., but did not provide any further details.

10 News has a crew at the scene working to learn what is going on. Shortly before 7 p.m., reporters saw police walking a man out of a complex in handcuffs.

