Jane Doe is accusing a former student of date rape and is also suing Liberty University.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Another student is suing Liberty University on Tuesday.

The woman identified as “Jane Doe” is accusing a former student of date rape, and claims that the school failed to address, deter or punish the defendant, who graduated in May, for the sexual assault.

She is demanding nearly $2 million and a jury trial.