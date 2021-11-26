Excitement at Valley View Mall as shoppers head to the stores for Black Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Valley View Mall in Roanoke was filled with shoppers Friday morning for Black Friday. Everyone was looking to get their holiday shopping done. The Mall doors opened at 7 a.m. but other stores, with outside facing doors opened earlier.

Lisa and Makena Tuck were out early shopping and excited to get the best deals. The mother and daughter duo said they like to come out in-person to see and feel the items that they are going to buy. They come out every single year and said they wouldn’t miss it. “It’s a family tradition. My oldest daughter is meeting us here and they pick out a lot of their Christmas presents. We get good deals,” said Lisa.

Best Buy at Valley View had long lines of people waiting outside before the doors opened at 5 a.m. Most of the people in line were hoping to get an Xbox.

Heidy Cedillo said her favorite part about Black Friday is being out in the stores with everyone and meeting new people. Her family came out on Thanksgiving night to check out Best Buy to see if anyone was already lined up. She said there weren’t that many people and the big shopping day looks a lot different than years past. “We used to do this every Black Friday. It changed this last year. We are excited to see what we are expecting. There are not that many people. Not like it used to be but it is going to be nice. It all depends on how you make it,” said Cedillo.

Ad

Valley View Mall in Roanoke and River Ridge mall in Lynchburg closes at 9 P.M. Best Buy in Roanoke closes at 10 P.M.