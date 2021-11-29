Lynchburg police investigating series of shots fired and malicious woundings over the weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating multiple incidents of malicious woundings that happened over the weekend from Sunday afternoon to very early Monday morning.

On Sunday afternoon at about 1:48 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Greenfield Drive for report a malicious wounding. Around the same time, officers also responded to calls about shots fired in the areas of Campbell and Florida Avenues.

Officers arrived at Greenfield Drive to find a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Further investigation showed the man was shot while traveling in a vehicle through the Campbell Avenue area. The vehicle was also shot in the incident. The man was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

Later Sunday evening at about 6:18 p.m., Lynchburg police responded to the 1400 block of Kemper Street for a report of a malicious wounding. When officers arrived, they found a man who was cut multiple times by his girlfriend. He was later transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment and 38-year-old Lashonna Moore, of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with one count of malicious wounding.

A couple of hours later at about 8:19 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Forest Road for reports of shots being fired, Officers said two family members got into a physical fight before one fired shots in the air and left the scene.

Early Monday morning at about 12:09 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Polk Street for another report of shots being fired and found several casings at the scene as well as a vehicle and a home that was shot. However, no one was injured,

Then at about 12:10 a.m., Lynchburg police responded to the 2000 block of Langhorne Road for a report of a malicious wounding. Officer found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at the scene. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

Investigations for these incidents remain ongoing.

Police ask that anyone who lives in these areas who may have surveillance video from their security or doorbell cameras contacts the police department at 434-455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone else with information on these incidents is asked to contact Detective Scott at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.