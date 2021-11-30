Celebration of Lights holiday event returns to Lynchburg’s Riverside Park

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s Celebration of Lights event returns to Riverside Park Dec. 1.

You can drive-thru 20 holiday displays including the Lynchburg love heart, gingerbread house, and Santa’s sleigh. The displays were built by Hill City employees.

The free event is open every night 5 p.m. -9 p.m. through Dec. 31.

“It’s really nice to encourage people to get back in our parks and to engage with nature during some of the coldest months of the year; so, we are thrilled to see people getting so excited to come back out and engage with their local park again,” said Rachel Smith, a community recreation programmer for Lynchburg Parks & Rec.

However, cars will not be permitted on three special nights.

December 3 is dedicated to pedestrians only. Meanwhile, Dec. 10 and 11 are reserved for their already sold-out carriage rides.