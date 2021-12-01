Former Henry County deputy found guilty of wife’s murder

A former deputy who retired from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office 11 years ago has been found guilty of murdering his wife in May 2020.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A former deputy who retired from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office 12 years ago has been found guilty of murdering his wife in May 2020, officials say.

David Morse was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

This comes after Morse called police to his wife’s home on Wingfield Orchard Road on May 13, 2020, reporting that he had come home from work to find his wife, Pamela Morse, dead.

About a week later, David and three others were arrested in connection to Pamela’s death and later indicted on several charges. Pamela’s murder was allegedly premeditated. The four charged and arrested in connection can be seen below:

Four people allegedly involved in plan to kill Henry County woman

Tanna Fitzgerald, 54, of Fieldale, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. In October 2020, Fitzgerald died in jail after taking an excessive amount of prescription blood pressure medication, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Collin Russell, 37, of Stuart, who was originally arrested on unrelated charges, was indicted for the following charges: first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm.

Casey Rogers, 27, of Meadows of Dan, was charged for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm.

On Wednesday, David was found guilty of Pamela Morse’s murder. His sentencing is set for Feb 22 at 11 a.m.