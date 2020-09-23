Husband, three others indicted for first-degree murder of Henry County woman

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Henry County woman was found dead by her husband in May, and court records reveal he has now been indicted in connection to her death.

On May 13, authorities responded to Pamela Morse’s home on Wingfield Orchard Road after her husband called 911 to report that he arrived home from work to find her dead.

Pamela’s husband, David Morse, a former deputy who retired from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office 11 years ago. He and the three others charged in the case were indicted on Monday.

David Morse has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Tanna Fitzgerald, 54, of Fieldale has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

37-year-old Collin Russell of Stuart was originally arrested on unrelated charges, but has now been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm.

Casey Rogers, 27, of Meadows of Dan has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm.