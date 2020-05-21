Husband, three others, charged with first-degree murder of Henry County woman

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Pamela Morse was found dead by her husband last week. Now, he’s charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death, according to Virginia State Police.

On May 13, authorities responded to Morse’s home on Wingfield Orchard Road after her husband called 911 to report that he arrived home from work to find her dead.

A Jeep was stolen from the home but found later that day.

With the assistance of Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Virginia State Police served the arrest warrants Wednesday and Thursday on four people, taking all of them into custody without incident.

State police have charged Pamela’s 66-year-old husband, David Lee Morse, with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He’s currently being held without bond at the Martinsville City Jail.

On Wednesday, police arrested Tanna Shelton Fitzgerald, 54, of Fieldale. She is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and using of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She is being held without bond at the Henry County Jail.

Last week, 37-year-old Collin Joshua Russell, of Stuart was taken into custody in Franklin County on an unrelated arrest warrant from Patrick County. He is being held at the Patrick County Jail without bond.

On Thursday, state police served him with five warrants in relation to this investigation:

First-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit murder

Using a firearm in the commission of felony

Grand larceny of a firearm

Grand larceny of a motor vehicle

Also on Thursday, Casey Lynn Rogers, 27, of Meadows of Dan, Virginia, was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a firearm and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. She is being held without bond at the Martinsville City Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing by Virginia State Police in cooperation with the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney and Patrick County Sheriff’s Office have also assisted with the investigation.