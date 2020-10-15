Henry County woman charged with first-degree murder dies while in custody

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – One of four people charged in connection with the death of a Henry County woman has died in jail, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, at about 5:45 pm, Tanna Fitzgerald, of Fieldale, told deputies that she had taken an excessive amount of prescription blood pressure medication.

EMS personnel came to check her condition and then took the 54-year-old to Sovah Health in Martinsville at 6:50 p.m.

When she arrived at the hospital she was alert, coherent, and not displaying any signs of medical distress, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday morning, at about 2:30 a.m., Fitzgerald died while being treated at the hospital.

The preliminary results from her autopsy showed no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The complete autopsy report will be pending toxicology testing.

Fitzgerald was arrested on May 20, 2020, and later indicted on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the death of Pamela Morse.

Along with Fitzgerald, Morse’s husband, David, as well as Casey Rogers and Collin Russell also were arrested as part of the murder investigation.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division responded and conducted an investigation.

As is standard procedure, the Virginia Department of Corrections will conduct an investigation and review of the death.