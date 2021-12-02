64º
New plans underway at Virginia Tech to make campus accessible to everyone

The university is focusing on both physical and digital accessibility

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is renewing its mission to make its campus accessible to everyone.

The university is focusing on both physical and digital accessibility.

It has launched an in-house crew to manage ADA projects on campus, like building ramps, maintaining and upgrading sidewalks and addressing physical barriers.

The school is also taking steps to ensure online learning is accessible to everyone by adding closed captioning.

“We’ve dedicated conversations and asking questions to make sure no stone is unturned when it comes to what accessibility means to everybody,” said Virginia Tech spokesperson Mark Owczarski.

As the school undergoes renovations officials say they’re keeping accessibility top of mind and working to reduce barriers.

