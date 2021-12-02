Van donated to American Red Cross in Roanoke

The American Red Cross has a new set of wheels to give blood to people in need across the Roanoke Valley.

ROANOKE, Va. – The American Red Cross has a new set of wheels to get blood to people in need across the Roanoke Valley.

Lionberger Construction Company sponsored a van so the Red Cross can transport blood donations to hospitals across the valley.

It will cost $25,000 over the next three years. The company’s CEO says the Red Cross does so much good for the community and it means a lot for him to help their mission.

“It’s awesome to be able to give back and help them help others,” said Lionberger Construction CEO Sam Lionberger.

The Red Cross says fall is usually the time when they replenish their stock of blood donations, but right now there’s an urgent need for donors because of the pandemic.