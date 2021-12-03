Security precautions put in place at G.W. Danville due to potential social media threat

DANVILLE, Va. – Security checks will now be in place for the remainder of the semester at George Washington High School in Danville after a potential social media threat.

In the post from the school on Friday morning, officials said that the school was placed on a “lock out” and students are being dismissed from buses one by one and students are being checked as they enter the building as a precaution.

For the rest of the semester and as the investigation continues, officials said that security checks will continue and students are being discouraged from bringing book bags to expedite the process.

You can read the full post below: