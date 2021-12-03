Giles County community remembers 16-year-old girl who died after two-year battle with bone cancer

NARROWS, Va. – Sunflowers, cheerleading and the color yellow were a few of Alexius Dawson’s favorite things.

Now, they’re reminders of a life gone too soon. The 16-year-old passed away Thursday evening after a two-year battle with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

“She was my best friend and it’s hard,” said Narrows High School Junior Haley Paden.

She met Alexius in 5th grade.

“When they told me, I was screaming and crying and I couldn’t breathe because, like, it was shocking that she was gone that soon,” said Paden.

Alexius’ cheerleading coaches were devastated.

“She was a ray of sunshine,” said Teresa Lowe, a teacher and the varsity cheer coach. “All of us are mothers, so I think your first thought is, ‘I can’t imagine her mom and how she must feel. And her brother. And then my second thought was for my girls. You know, they’ve grown up with her. They’ve cheered with her and they’ve been struggling.”

Even as her health got worse, Alexius kept fighting. She didn’t miss a single football game last season, cheering from a wheelchair alongside her squad.

Alexius Dawson cheers alongside her team in her wheelchair. (WSLS 10)

“She would be freezing cold,” said Lowe. “Teeth chattering and she never quit.”

“She loved it. I mean, it was her passion. It was all she wanted to do. So the thought of not being able to do it, that wasn’t an option,” said JV cheer coach Abby Taylor.

The Green Wave community stood behind Alexius the whole way, at fundraisers, pep rallies and parades.

“She had a heart of gold. She always smiled, even in the bad times,” said Paden. “She never gave up and she was strong.”

Alexius’ cheer coaches said she taught them a lesson.

“Not to take anything for granted. And to tell each other we love each other so nobody ever wonders,” said Lowe.

They said she also inspires them to stay Alexius strong.

“I know that she’s watching over us and she’s happy up there in Heaven,” said Paden. “She wouldn’t want us crying for her. She would want us to stay strong for her.”