Lynchburg police investigating shooting in the Family Dollar parking lot

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that broke out in the Family Dollar parking lot Monday evening.

At about 4:48 p.m., police responded to the area of Fifth and Federal Streets for reports of shots fired.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing two groups of people shooting at each other in the Family Dollar parking lot.

Police say two nearby businesses were hit by gunfire and casings were found in the area; however, no one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone who may have video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Also, those with any additional information on the incident are asked to call that same number.

This is an ongoing investigation.