People using counterfeit $100 bills in Carroll County, police say

An example of the counterfeit $100 bill being used across Carroll County and Hillsville.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – The Hillsville Police Department is warning businesses of a rise in fake money being used within Carroll County.

The fake bills are 1993 series, which is before many security measures were implemented.

The bills are also created to outsmart a counterfeit pen detector, according to police.

These fake bills all have the same serial number, A52229946A.

Police added that starting in 1990, all bills, except the $1 and $2 bills, have a plastic security thread running through them, from top to bottom.