Tree removal project begins this week along Patrick Henry Highway

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Overgrown trees are causing safety concerns for many people in Nelson County.

Tree branches are making it hard for drivers to see where they are going when traveling along Patrick Henry Highway.

To fix the safety issue, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is starting a tree removal project this week.

The project which will cover about 25 miles of the road, is set to begin on Thursday, December 9, at the intersection of Route 151 and U.S. Highway 250 and continue down Route 151 until its intersection with Old Roseland Road.

The tree removal project is set to finish in June 2022.

Drivers traveling along these roads and highways should expect traffic delays during the project.