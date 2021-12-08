34º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Town of Vinton moves to transfer utility system to Western Virginia Water Authority

The resolution of intent was approved unanimously at Tuesday night’s town council meeting

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Reporter

Tags: Vinton, Western Virginia Water Authority, Roanoke County

VINTON, Va. – A decision years in the making: The Town of Vinton is one step closer to joining the Western Virginia Water Authority.

In a unanimous vote at Tuesday night’s town council meeting, members voted to begin formal discussions with the authority to take over the town’s utility system. Leaders say this move will ultimately save the town money which can be used to maintain roads and revitalize neighborhoods. The change is expected to go into effect in July 2022.

“This will ensure that down the road, as new technology and new expenses come along that the water authority will be able to handle those properly,” said Mayor Brad Grose.

The town will host an informational meeting for residents to ask questions. It will take place on Jan. 25 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter