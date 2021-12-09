The town of Christiansburg gets ready to celebrate the holidays with Heart of the Holidays. The weekend includes craft vendors, a Christmas parade, and the tree lighting.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The holidays are here and Christiansburg is ready to celebrate. The town has a number of festive activities that the whole family can enjoy.

The weekend starts off with Christmas on Main on Friday, Dec. 10. There will be a Christmas Market on Main Street from 5 to 9 p.m. Local vendors will have a number of holiday gifts. The night continues with the annual Tree Lighting at 6:55 p.m. at the Town Square. You can end the night with the Christmas Parade at starting at 7 p.m. on Main Street. The parade will have local community groups and first responders marching down the street in their best holiday attire.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, there will be a Winter Wonderland outside the Christiansburg Recreation Center. The wonderland will have fun winter activities and reindeer games for the family to play. This goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The weekend closes out with visits from Santa! You can see Santa on a fire truck in your neighborhood from Dec. 13-17. The Firetruck sleigh departs from the Fire Department on Depot Street at 6:30 p.m. each night.