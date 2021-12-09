Lynchburg’s Jubilee Family Center, local astronaut help unveil new STEM facility

On Thursday, a Hill City organization unveiled a new facility, offering resources and career programs to those living in the inner city.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s Jubilee Family Development Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for a new center dedicated to teaching science, technology, engineering, and math – otherwise known as STEM.

They’ll offer free programs to children and adults, like robotics, coding, and welding to help them earn higher-paying jobs.

“You can change your life, and here’s a way to do it,” said Dr. Sterling Wilder, Jubilee’s executive director.

The nonprofit raised $350,000 to renovate the old warehouse thanks to sponsors, including Lynchburg native and astronaut Leland Melvin.

“It’s a chance to inspire, to give access, to give opportunity; and for we all to instill that belief in that next generation of explorers,” said Melvin.

Melvin announced a $100,000 pledge to help fund STEM programs. For his support, Jubilee announced they will rename the building the ‘Astronaut Leland Melvin STEM Center.’

Wilder says they’ll also offer mentorships, in hope of cutting poverty and crime in Lynchburg.

“Let [residents] know about those stories that can change their lives. Let them know, ‘you don’t have to go into the negative areas like the gangs or gang violence.’ But let them know there’s some hope. People in the community have lost hope,” said Wilder.

“You have to have something in the community to see it, to believe it sometimes. This [STEM center] is going to be that light, that beacon of hope to let people see what’s possible,” said Melvin.

They’re helping generations shoot for the stars.