32-year-old woman dies after Amherst County crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A 32-year-woman is dead after a crash in Amherst County on Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said that the accident happened in the 300 block of Glade Road around 9:15 p.m.

A 2011 Chevy Aveo was going east when it crossed into the westbound lane and hit a 2018 Jeep Cherokee head-on, police said.

Cierra Campbell, 32, of Forest was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where she authorities said she later died. Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities said the woman driving the Jeep and the man in the passenger seat were both taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.