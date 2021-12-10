Lynchburg teen charged in connection to social media threat at Brookville High School

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A Lynchburg teenager is in custody for posting a social media threat of a school shooting at Brookville High School Thursday evening.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said it received several complaints about the social media post, leading to a joint investigation with school administration, school resource officers and the criminal investigations division.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 16-year-old from Lynchburg.

After investigators interviewed the teen, they came to the conclusion there was no imminent danger or intent to carry out the threat.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody Friday afternoon and was charged with threats of death or bodily injury on school property.

The teen is currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.