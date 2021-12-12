Abandoned dog found tied to a pole takes her final bow at the Berglund Center, gets placed in foster family home

Luna, the abandoned dog turned star, took her final bow at the Berglund Center on Sunday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Luna, the abandoned dog turned star, took her final bow at the Berglund Center on Sunday.

For the past three days, Luna starred in the Southwest Virginia Ballet’s performance of ‘The Nutcracker.’

Taking laps to prepare for her big number, performers say every day Luna seems to be improving.

She stole the public’s heart a month ago after surviving an abusive owner, who left her tied to a pole in a Roanoke park.

Still on the road to recovery from anemia and Lyme disease, Lisa O’Neill said her spirit is much brighter.

“Everybody in the ballet has been so wonderful to her,” Angels of Assisi Executive Director Lisa O’Neill said. “They’ve brought treats. They’ve showered her with love and affection.”

After the show, Luna received the best gift of all. She was placed in a loving foster family home.