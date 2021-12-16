Lynchburg Police Department considers a second option for new headquarters

The Lynchburg Police Department is considering another spot for its new headquarters.

Leaders planned to use the former GLTC location on Kemper and 12th Streets, but are now also looking into a site on Odd Fellows Road.

The first option would cost $55 million, with a four-story building on two-and-a-half acres of land.

The second option would cost $43 million, with a two-story building on nearly eight acres.

Chief Ryan Zuidema presented the proposal to the Lynchburg City Council this week.

“Kemper Street, because of site constrictions and acreage, creates a lot of other challenges to build. It creates the parking deck issue, which is a five-to-six-million-dollar project alone by itself,” said Zuidema.

A decision on a new location could come in early 2022.