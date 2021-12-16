Woman charged in abduction of Giles County toddler from church appears in court

A woman charged in the abduction of a Giles County toddler from a church earlier this year appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

Nancy Fridley faces two felony charges for her alleged role in the incident that had authorities from all over the state looking for a two-year-old from Giles County.

On Thursday, several witnesses took the stand to describe what they said happened while the child was missing.

10 News was there when Fridley was taken into custody at her home in Clifton Forge in May after authorities said she took a two-year-old from this church in Giles County.

The child’s mother took the stand and said she took him to the daycare at the church that Sunday as they always did. She testified that her son has been struggling with certain behaviors since this incident occurred.

We also heard from daycare workers who say that a woman consistent with Fridley’s appearance came to the door and asked for the baby.

Once they were outside, the daycare workers say she picked up the child and ran to her car. Ultimately a judge certified these charges and they will go before a grand jury next month.

Tonight on 10 News, we’ll explain how the quick thinking of two daycare workers helped investigators get answers in this case.