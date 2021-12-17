Roanoke Fire-EMS looking to fill up to 30 full-time and part-time positions

The Star City is looking for its next group of first responders.

Roanoke Fire-EMS is looking to hire 20 to 30 full and part-time positions, depending on the number of upcoming retirements, and there’s no need for previous experience.

“We’re looking for people anybody that wants to be part of a team anybody that wants to be part of a community, that wants to give back to the community. I mean, this profession is really unique in the fact that you get to see a lot of things, be part of a lot of things. It really is a good career, good stable environment for you to work and it really is kinda like a second family,” said Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback.

Applications will be accepted through the end of December. To apply to click here.

The academy is scheduled to start in May.