Animal shelters across Southwest Virginia search for foster families for the holidays

You can open your home and your heart to animals in need for Home for the Holidays. The Roanoke Valley SPCA and the Lynchburg Humane Society are in need of foster families for pets this holiday season.

The goal is to give the pets in the shelter the opportunity for love and socialization over Christmas and New Year’s.

Home for the Holidays starts on Dec. 21 and ends on Jan. 4.

The shelters provide all the food and supplies for the pets, you just need to provide a loving home.

“We think that they deserve it. It gives them a time to decompress outside of the shelter and it allows you to have a happy holidays, too,” said Julie Rickmond from the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Foster families can pick up animals at the shelters.

They are also looking for backup foster families in case of any emergencies. Also, fosters get first pick on adoption, in case you fall in love with your animal over the holidays.