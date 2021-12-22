43º
Christmas tree lifted on crane for hospital patients, staff at Lynchburg General Hospital

The company wants the tree to be a beacon of hope for patients and staff

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you’re traveling past Centra’s General Hospital in Lynchburg, be sure to look across the street, then look up.

A Christmas tree is dangling from a crane, directly across from the hospital on Tate Springs Road.

Commercial Steel Erection, Inc. created the 15-foot tree from steel pipes, cables, and holiday lights.

The company wants the tree to be a beacon of hope for patients and staff.

“You have people [in the hospital] that are fighting for their lives, fighting so many different things; and we have a staff here that has been battling COVID-19 for almost two years now. They’re exhausted, and what better way to spread hope,” said Chris Stinnette, executive vice president at Commercial Steel Erection, Inc.

The tree is on display until Dec. 27.

About the Author:

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

