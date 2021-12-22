Christmas tree lifted on crane for hospital patients, staff at Lynchburg General Hospital

If you're traveling past Centra General Hospital in Lynchburg, be sure to look across the street and then look up.

A Christmas tree is dangling from a crane, directly across from the hospital on Tate Springs Road.

Commercial Steel Erection, Inc. created the 15-foot tree from steel pipes, cables, and holiday lights.

The company wants the tree to be a beacon of hope for patients and staff.

“You have people [in the hospital] that are fighting for their lives, fighting so many different things; and we have a staff here that has been battling COVID-19 for almost two years now. They’re exhausted, and what better way to spread hope,” said Chris Stinnette, executive vice president at Commercial Steel Erection, Inc.

The tree is on display until Dec. 27.