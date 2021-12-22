City of Danville names first-ever chief equity officer

The City of Danville has named its first chief equity officer.

DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville named their first-ever chief equity officer, Amanda Paez.

Paez has worked in the City Manager’s office for over 13 years. She will now take on this new position. She says the main goal is to ensure policy decisions are evaluated through an equity lens.

“I hope that we can eventually better serve our community. I think we are doing a great job now but there is always room for improvement. And I really want to engage our community and employees more,” said Paez.

She says her first step will be to survey city employees and collect data before making any changes.