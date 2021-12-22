High demand for Meals on Wheels in Lynchburg area during the holidays

Meals on Wheels in the Greater Lynchburg area is serving a record number of those in need this holiday season.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Volunteers with Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg are loading up food and heading out to serve those in need.

Executive Director Kris Shabestar says they’re expecting a record number.

“We’re delivering to over 500 people every day during the month of December. I mean, that’s going to be almost 11,000 meals this month,” said Shabestar.

More than 1,400 volunteers meet and pick up the meals to drop off.

They’re also delivering presents and poinsettias because the connection with the community means so much to the volunteers.

“They’re ‘their’ people. If you talk to a volunteer, they care so much about their recipients. The people on their route become friends,” said Shabestar.

They’re friends, especially this time of year, as that driver might be the only social interaction a recipient has.

“During the holidays, that loneliness and isolation is so disabling, and knowing that people care, knowing that people want to come out and see them, wanting to go the extra mile to deliver a meal, has an incredible impact on the people that we’re serving,” said Shabestar.

Shabestar says the organization could always use more volunteers. If you wish to help, click here.