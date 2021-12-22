Roanoke Rescue Mission spreads holiday cheer, gives out holiday gifts in ‘North Pole’ program

The Roanoke Rescue Mission is making sure children in need have something under the tree this year through its annual North Pole program.

Families who are not able to afford holiday gifts this season were able to register through the Rescue Mission to get assistance.

On Wednesday, the gift bags were given out to these families and volunteers were on hand to load the cars with presents.

A lot of work goes on behind the scenes to make this program so successful and organizers say the results are always rewarding.

“We’ve had pickups going on past couple days here at the mission, and to see these families roll through with tears in the eyes knowing that they’re going to able to provide gifts for their kids is a really special experience,” said Kevin Berry, the Roanoke Rescue Mission Community Outreach and Marketing Manager.

Many community partners help the rescue mission with this event, including churches and businesses who donate.