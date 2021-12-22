Roasters Next Door now open in Vinton’s Vinyard Station

VINTON, Va. – There’s a new local coffee shop to check out in the town of Vinton.

Roasters Next Door Coffee’s second location is at Vinyard Station on Washington Avenue right across from Twin Creeks Brewing Company.

The co-owners, who are also brothers, opened their first location in Wasena back in 2019.

They say they chose Vinton because of its initiatives to become a great place to live and to work.

“Being able to fill the gap sorta like we did in Wasena where there were people that wanted a nice cafe experience and enjoy some great beverages and food it was a really easy decision to make,” said Steffon Randolph, co-owner.

There are some new additions to the menu as well including smoothies, waffles, bratwursts and more.