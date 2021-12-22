Senior citizens share food, fellowship at Lynchburg Parks & Rec holiday luncheon

A Lynchburg senior center is making sure senior citizens have people to spend time with around the holidays.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s Parks and Rec hosted its annual luncheon at the Templeton Center, making sure senior citizens had people to spend time with around the holidays.

“It’s just like being at home and having a meal, so it’s a wonderful thing for us and for the people who come here,” said Ronnie Tucker of Lynchburg Parks and Rec.

From ham and turkey to mashed potatoes and green beans, it was a buffet-style, holiday meal at Lynchburg’s only senior center Wednesday. But it wasn’t about the food, it was about building community.

“This is a good time for people to get together, some who don’t have family in the area, some who do have family, and this is just a chance for them to be with their friends,” said Tucker.

Eighty-one-year-old John Mahne couldn’t agree more.

“It’s a good place for the older population to get along. It gives us something to do, gets us out of the house,” said Mahne.

Ad

The retired U.S. Army veteran said he’ll spend Christmas with his son, but for now, this fellowship hits the spot.

“I always worried about getting old, but this place takes a lot of heat off us,” said Mahne.

Good food and good friends, the perfect portions around the holidays.