Holiday fun for the whole family continues at Illuminights

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – We are just days away from Christmas and what a better way to get in the holiday spirit than at Illuminights.

The Explore Park trail has more than 600,000 lights and is a half-mile wooded path with plenty of photo-ops along the way.

If you want to come out, you need to purchase your tickets online in advance. Illuminights is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but there’s still time to come out from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30 to enjoy the magical light display.

There are more activities to do there as well, including an artisan market that has hand-crafted items from 50 local and regional artisans. There’s also a campfire to keep you warm during your visit, and if you’re bringing the kids, there’s marshmallow roasting as well.

