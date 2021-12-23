Houses of worship prepare for second straight Christmas during COVID-19 pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Houses of worship are preparing for their second straight Christmas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those leading their congregations, Christmas 2020 was unlike any other.

“Last year, masks were required for everyone, and we had some of our pews roped off,” said Pastor Dawn Compton of Main Street United Methodist Church in Bedford.

“We actually took reservations and asked people to sit with people that they knew,” said Monsignor Michael McCarron, pastor of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Lynchburg.

“We canceled all in-person services. All our services were online or recorded,” said Senior Minister George Anderson of Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke.

They’re easing up on those restrictions this year, but Christmas 2021 will still include sanitizer near the sanctuaries and masks near the missals.

The three faith leaders are encouraging masks and social distancing.

“We are sanitizing the building, the chairs, and everything like we always do,” said McCarron.

Service schedules for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day vary by worship space.

All three churches are offering services online.

“We’re trying to have that balance for those that are ready to come back [to in-person services] and those who are wanting to be a part of the faith community, but yet stay home and stay safe,” said Compton.

Faith leaders say they expect larger crowds compared to last year, but not as many members as pre-pandemic.

They understand, with COVID during Christmas.

“We need to be safe, but we also need to be hopeful, and even joyful,” said Anderson.