Pulaski couple’s Christmas tree featured in magazine for a national contest

A local leader is getting national attention for is Christmas decorations.

PULASKI, Va. – A family in Pulaski is getting national attention for their home’s Christmas decorations, and now they need your help to win a contest.

The Mayor of Pulaski, Shannon Collins and his partner Blake Le take Christmas decorating very seriously.

“He does the decorating. I get to help when we open the tree up and fluff the trees out. And I get to help take them back down,” said Collins.

This is why it was no surprise the pair’s home is so extravagant it was chosen to be a part of American Farmhouse Style’s Christmas Tree Contest. A home and lifestyle magazine.

“Their publication put us as a finalist in their Christmas tree contest. We’re in the top 10 right now, we are actually number three right now,” said Le.

The winner will be chosen by a public vote.

“The winner gets a publication spread for their December issue of next year,” said Le.

The couple’s hope is to help bring attention to the good in Pulaski.

Ad

“To bring recognition to Pulaski. You don’t hear much about Pulaski and we’re trying to make a difference and be a little bit more well known,” said Le. “Even if it’s just something as small as Christmas tree decoration,” he said.

To view the Christmas tree contest and cast your vote, visit American Farmhouse Style’s website.

Voting ends Dec. 31.