Cowboy Church of Virginia helps Franklin County business after nearly $10K stolen from owner

A family-owned Franklin County business is getting some love after thieves wiped its bank account clean on Christmas Eve morning.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A family-owned Franklin County business is getting some love after thieves wiped its bank account clean on Christmas Eve morning.

Jeremy Parker is the owner of Unique Memories & Gifts. He says he’s trying to track down about $10,000.

[‘The Grinch stole Christmas’: Nearly $10K stolen from small Franklin County business owner’s account]

After sharing his story on 10 News, a local group stepped in to help. The Cowboy Church of Virginia spent the evening trying to track Parker down.

On Christmas, they surprised him with $1,000.

“There’s an old saying that people don’t really care what you’re saying, until they know you care,” Senior Pastor Ray Bell says. “I think that’s really true. There’s not a single example in scripture that Jesus ever taught someone something that he didn’t first meet physical needs.”

Ad

Bell says the church is always looking for opportunities to help others.