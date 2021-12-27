52º
Cowboy Church of Virginia helps Franklin County business after nearly $10K stolen from owner

On Christmas, they surprised him with $1,000

Kortney Lockey, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

A family-owned Franklin County business is getting some love after thieves wiped its bank account clean on Christmas Eve morning.

Jeremy Parker is the owner of Unique Memories & Gifts. He says he’s trying to track down about $10,000.

After sharing his story on 10 News, a local group stepped in to help. The Cowboy Church of Virginia spent the evening trying to track Parker down.

“There’s an old saying that people don’t really care what you’re saying, until they know you care,” Senior Pastor Ray Bell says. “I think that’s really true. There’s not a single example in scripture that Jesus ever taught someone something that he didn’t first meet physical needs.”

Bell says the church is always looking for opportunities to help others.

Kortney joined the 10 News team as a Lynchburg Bureau Reporter in May 2021.

