Holiday shopping season boosts business for Mast General Store

ROANOKE, Va. – Shops in downtown Roanoke says it’s been a busy day for them.

Mast General Store says it was busier today than a normal Monday, and it wasn’t just people returning items. People were shopping and using gift cards.

Paul Mullins, with Mast General Store of Roanoke, says this Christmas shopping season was better than their first holiday season.

“We were open last season but of course, with the pandemic and all it was a little different. This year we definitely saw an uptick in business as folks are getting out more,” said Mullins. “Business was great. It was very busy. We owe that to the folks here in Roanoke. The local folks have been great and they bring in people from out of town, just word of mouth.”

He says the Dickens of a Christmas Friday events brought in lots of business. Mullins says look for current sales on things like clothing, shoes and holiday items.