Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Celebrates Kwanzaa

Dakota Smith

Sneak Peek of Kwanzaa Holiday Celebration in Lynchburg

Today is Umoja, the first day of Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is an African-American holiday that celebrates family, community, and culture. It was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga to unite people of African Descent worldwide.

It follows the seven principles also known as the Nguzo Saba, and each day represents one of their principles that surround communitarian values and African culture.

The Legacy Museum of Lynchburg is hosting a virtual Kwanzaa celebration throughout the week. Check out their coverage of Umoja below.

