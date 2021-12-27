Man to serve 30 years in prison for shooting Martinsville police officer in January 2020

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville man who was charged with shooting a Martinsville police officer on New Year’s Day has been sentenced nearly two years after the incident.

On Jan. 2, 2020, Thomas Joe Braxton III was arrested in connection to the New Year’s Day shooting of Martinsville police officer Michael Panos, who was shot once in the left arm, according to Martinsville city officials.

Braxton has since been sentenced for his crimes, leading to a total sentence of 65 years with 35 years suspended. He will spend a total of 30 years in prison.

Here’s a breakdown of Braxton’s charges and how many years he was sentenced as a result:

One count of attempted capital murder - 40 years with 23 years suspended



One count use of a firearm in the commission of a felony - 5 years



One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon - 5 years



One count of felony eluding - 5 years with 4 years suspended

Possession of heroin with intent to distribute - 5 years with 4 years suspended

Possession of a firearm while in possession of heroin - 5 years with 4 years suspended

He also was sentenced to ten years of probation.

In August 2021, he was found guilty of all charges in connection to the shooting.