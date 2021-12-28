Homestead prepares to welcome skiers for the 2022 winter season

If Mother Nature plays along, the Homestead will be ready for skiers next week

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – Out with the warm, and in with the cold! If Mother Nature plays along, the Homestead will be ready for skiers next week.

“Now that we’ve got the temperatures we need, the guns are going to full blast,” Director of Recreation, James Deboe. “We’re going to get the slopes looking great for the guests ASAP.”

With that almost summer-like Christmas behind us, it’s time to shred at the Homestead.

“When we are at full capacity we have our skiing and snowboarding services, the tubing park, miniature snowmobiles, and don’t forget the ice skating rink at the Alleghany Springs Complex at the hotel,” said Deboe.

They hope to open fully next Thursday, and a lot of work is going into making sure everything is ready.

Twenty-eight of these big boys are creating manmade snow. They use a five million gallon reservoir of water to pull this off, but something Santa left them is also lending a helping hand.

“One nice Christmas present we got this year was three new carriage guns, which are transportable snow guns,” said Deboe.

That helps make sure there are no missed spots.

“We look forward to 2022 and having people skiing and snowboarding and also all of our renovations will be underway. Later in the year, we hope to have the warm springs pools reopening,” said Lynn Swann, director of marketing.

“I am probably the most excited person ever. I love snow and can’t wait to start skiing,” said Elizabeth Vail, a Roanoke resident who learned to ski at the Homestead. “Wonderful memories and great snow, and a great place for kids to learn too.”

After two unpredictable years due to COVID-19, they’re excited to have families back at the resort.

“We’re optimistic about 2022,” said Swann.

The Homestead slopes will be open Thursdays through Mondays this season. Book your visit ASAP because the resort was sold out most of the holiday!

