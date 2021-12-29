Financial relief program for New River Valley small businesses reopens

Businesses in the New River Valley can see some financial help after getting hit hard by COVID-19.

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – Businesses in the New River Valley can soon get some financial help to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

Applications are being accepted for the New River Valley Small Business Relief Program, which just reopened.

The $1.6 million grant fund has already awarded more than $900,000 to help the region’s small businesses bounce back from financial burdens brought on by the pandemic. During this round of relief, the program expanded to serve more areas.

“Now it is any small business that has a footprint in the New River Valley. That would be the counties of Giles, Floyd, Pulaski, Montgomery, any of the towns in those counties and the City of Radford,” said Cora Gnegy, the Giles County Tourism Marketing Director.

Eligible businesses can receive up to $15,000. For anyone interested, you can apply here.