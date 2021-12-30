Two tools to make sure you stick to your New Year’s resolutions

The new year is coming up fast, which means it's time to make resolutions.

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the time of year when many of us are thinking about resolutions we want to make for the year to come.

A LewisGale Medical Center psychiatrist said the most common ones are those dealing with health like getting more sleep, losing weight or stopping smoking.

“Resolutions give us a chance to basically look for a better 2022 and we certainly need that hope and that encouragement,” said Dr. Richard Leggett. “One very important tool would be to have a resolution buddy. That is someone that can hold you accountable for that resolution and also can work with you on that particularly in times when you are wavering or don’t think you’ll be able to keep it.”

Another thing to make sure you’re successful is to take steps to meet your goal. Don’t make it all or nothing.

For instance, Leggett says if you want to stop smoking, don’t just stop. He says resolve to smoke one less cigarette a day, or week, until you’ve cut back completely.