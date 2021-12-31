Hospitals around Southwest Virginia are restricting visitation policies due to rising COVID-19 cases

ROANOKE, Va. – Due to rising COVID-19 cases, some hospitals in our region are changing their visitation policies to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The Salem VA Hospital has suspended visitations until further notice.

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is implementing additional visitation restrictions to keep patients and employees safe. Starting Friday, the facility is not allowing visitors. There are a few exceptions for inpatient care:

Patients with physical limitations or cognitive impairments

Two designated visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients (visitors must be a family member who is 18 or older)

High-risk immunocompromised patients may have restricted visitation on a case-by-case basis as determined by the clinical team

Visitation for end-of-life patients will be allowed and coordinated by staff and administration.

Currently, that facility is the only Carilion facility making this change.

There are also new changes at UVA Medical Center, with additional restrictions taking effect next week.

Visitors will not be allowed at the inpatient units and the Transitional Care Hospital. Additionally, starting on January 3, visitors will be restricted from the Emergency Department, outpatient clinics, and outpatient procedural areas.

We’ve also reached out to LewisGale, who told us they are monitoring the situation, but right now the guidelines for visitation remain the same.