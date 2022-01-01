Centra welcomes its first baby of 2022

Baby girl Willow-Dean McKinley Crihfield was born at 1:09 a.m., weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra has welcomed its first baby born in the New Year.

Baby girl Willow-Dean McKinley Crihfield was born at 1:09 a.m., weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces. She is 19 inches long.

Her parents, Elaina Gregory and fiance’ Christopher Crihfield, says Willow-Dean is their first child. Her mom added that she is thankful for a healthy baby and safe delivery.

Elaina Gregory and fiance’ Christopher Crihfield holding baby girl. (Centra)

“We are just so excited and glad that she is here. She’s a great baby, so content,” said Elaina.

Willow-Dean was given a gift basket filled with gifts from local businesses. The baby girl was also gifted a hat made specifically for the New Years’ Baby by the mother of a Labor and Delivery nurse. The gold sparkle on the hat signifies the celebration of life.