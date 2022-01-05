Stick to your resolutions with ‘Jump Start January’ at the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge

How you can work to keep your resolution with the Roanoke YMCA

ROANOKE, Va. – Ringing in the New Year can mean setting new fitness goals, but they are not always easy to keep.

The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge is offering a no joining fee for the month of January. This is a program called “Jump Start January” and aims to help people commit to healthier lives.

If you are looking to make fitness a part of your 2022 goals, the YMCA offers a wide variety of classes. These include Body Pump, HIIT, Yoga, Core 15, and more. These classes are for any experience level and show you workouts that you can do either at the YMCA or in the comfort of your own home.

Deidre Douglas, the Wellness Coordinator at the YMCA of Virginia Blue Ridge says any person can participate.

“You can be a beginner, somewhere in between, or an expert,” said Douglas.

Douglas says the best way to stick to your New Year’s resolution is to set up smart goals. This includes specific, real, and attainable goals.

“We help people scale down their goals to something that is a bite-size chunk,” said Douglas.

Douglas also recommends having an accountability partner. Someone who you can check in with that helps you stay on the right path to achieve your goal.

Douglas says when it comes to eating healthy, it is not always about how much you should eat, but about what you are eating. You want to make sure you are getting the right nutrients that help support your workout.