A pay increase for Lynchburg police officers goes into effect on Wednesday.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A pay increase for Lynchburg police officers went into effect Wednesday.

The starting salary is now $50,000. It was raised by $10,000 to bolster recruitment and retention.

The department is short 25 officers right now, but Police Chief Ryan Zuidema tells 10 News they’ve already received 90 applicants since announcing the pay increase last month.