Two $50,000 Powerball tickets bought in the New River Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – While the two jackpot-winning Powerball tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin, two winning tickets were sold much closer to us.

Two tickets worth $50,000 were sold in the New River Valley! These tickets matched four of the first five numbers, as well as the Powerball number.

One was sold at the Kroger on N. Franklin Street in Christiansburg, while the other was sold at the Buckos Pantry on Peppers Ferry Boulevard.

For those wondering, the odds of winning Powerball’s $50,000 prize are 1 in 913,129.

Across Virginia, three other $50,000 were sold! Those were sold in Harrisonburg, Locust Grove and Alexandria.

During the 40 drawings of the jackpot run that began in October and ended with Wednesday night’s drawing, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated more than $18 million in profit, according to the Virginia Lottery